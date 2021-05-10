From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

Albany, NY – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced that Delaware County Corrections Officer Paul Moore was named New York State Corrections Officer of the Year (2020) by the NYS Sheriff’s Association. Corrections Officer Moore was presented with the award at a ceremony in conjunction with the NYS Sheriff’s Association Spring Conference in Albany, NY on April 28, 2021.

On June 11th, 2020 Officer Paul Moore was on duty in the staff dining room at the Delaware County Corrections Facility when Officer Moore observed fellow officer display signs of a choking incident and appear to be in distress.

Officer Moore swiftly and diligently reacted, following through with his medical first aid training as a Corrections Officer. It was apparent to Officer Moore that his fellow officer was in duress as the officer became nonverbal with his skin color quickly changing.

Officer Moore s quickly administered the Heimlich Maneuver and after several thrusts, was able to dislodge the object that was obstructing the officer’s airway, allowing the officer to breath and talk again.

Speaking on the award, Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond remarked “Officer Paul Moore is a hero, not only did he save the life of a fellow officer, he returned to work as if though saving lives was part of his daily routine. Officer Paul Moore heroically acted without hesitation to come to the aid of a colleague that was in dire need. Not only where his actions remarkable, but his humble demeanor afterward was extraordinary.

It is an honor to have an everyday hero like Officer Paul Moore be a part of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office”, the Sheriff concluded.