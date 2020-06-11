New York State Attorney General Letitia James Public Hearing Via Video Conference on Police/Public Interactions During Recent Protests

From the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James:

Wednesday, June 17th @ 11:00 AM

The Office of the Attorney General has been designated by the Governor to investigate interactions between police officers and the public during recent protests.

Attorney General James will be holding a public video hearing to examine the nature and details of these interactions. Members of the public are invited to provide written testimony relevant to this investigation.

Oral testimony for the video hearing will be subject to hearing scheduling constraints and witness availability. To be eligible for providing oral testimony at the hearing, testimony must be submitted in writing by 5:00 pm on Monday, June 15th. Testimony may be submitted at the following web address: ag.ny.gov/hearing.

The Office of the Attorney General will review all testimony, both written and oral.

Hearing will be viewable via the OAG website at: ag.ny.gov/livestream.

This hearing is a public event, and all testimony is subject to public disclosure. Members of the public can submit non-public complaints relevant to the Attorney General’s investigation at: ag.ny.gov/nypd-protest-response.