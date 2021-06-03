New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo Appointed Commander of the Civil Air Patrol- New York Wing’s Legislative Squadron

From the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary:

Binghamton, NY (28 May 2021)- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo has been given the honorary appointment of Commander of the New York Wing’s Legislative Squadron. The Assemblywoman joined the squadron in November of 2016 and has been a strong advocate for the Civil Air Patrol in the NYS Legislature.

“New York Wing is very fortunate to have Assemblywoman Lupardo as an advocate for us in the NY State Legislature, and we are thrilled that she accepted command of the Wing’s Legislative Squadron.” Said Colonel John Jones, New York Wing Commander. “As the Wing Commander I look forward to working with Maj Lupardo to move the Wing forward.” Jones said.

“I am honored to accept this leadership role with the NY Wing’s Legislative Squadron. I greatly appreciate the contribution of the Civil Air Patrol in emergency response, aerospace education, and youth development. As the daughter of a WWII Army Air Corps Flight Engineer, I have a keen interest in advocating for the Civil Air Patrol at the state level. I hope to grow the number of members of the Squadron, and raise awareness of the vital activities performed by the Wing.

Members of New York Wing’s State Legislative Squadron support the Volunteers of the Civil Air Patrol and recognize the humanitarian services they provide to the state and nation. State Legislators are granted the honorary grade of Major and are welcome to participate in all missions of the Civil Air Patrol.