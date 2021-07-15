New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership Generated Nearly $1 Billion in Economic Impact, Supported Over 6,600 Jobs

From the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership:

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NY MEP), a statewide network of 11 organizations that provide growth and innovation services to small and mid-sized manufacturers, announced its economic impact for 2020, a challenging yet transformative year for the manufacturing industry. Combined, the NY MEP centers across the state helped create or retain 6,637 jobs and generate $994 million in financial impacts – such as company cost savings, new investments and increased or retained sales.

“As New York’s manufacturers confronted uncertainty, adversity and disruption amid the pandemic, the NY MEP network stepped up in a big way. Each of the centers was tireless in its work to help manufacturers overcome challenges, pivot to new products, adopt new technologies and scale innovative ideas,” said NYSTAR Senior Vice President Matt Watson. “By deploying NYSTAR funding, providing direct assistance and helping companies navigate NYSTAR’s robust network of over 70 innovation assets, the NY MEP centers delivered a massive economic impact in 2020, measuring at nearly $1 billion and over 6,600 jobs.

“As our state’s recovery gains momentum, the NY MEP will remain focused on helping manufacturers address emerging challenges, accelerate growth and create jobs,” he added.

NYSTAR, Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, oversees the NY MEP, which brings together 10 regional centers and one statewide center, FuzeHub. The NY MEP centers serve as go-to resources for local manufacturers to access support or assistance. Services available through the NY MEP include innovation, process and quality improvement, product development, scale-up, tech acceleration, cybersecurity assistance, research commercialization, sustainable manufacturing, technology-driven market intelligence, marketing, supply chain assistance and more.

In New York State, manufacturers employ 419,478 people, which represents a payroll of about $38 billion in manufacturing worker earnings. The industry produces an economic output of $84.4 billion.

Beyond FuzeHub, the statewide center, the regional NY MEP centers are:

Advanced Institute for Manufacturing (AIM) in the Mohawk Valley

Alliance for Manufacturing & Technology (AM&T) in the Southern Tier

Center for Economic Growth (CEG) in the Capital Region

CITEC in the North Country

Insyte Consulting in Western New York

ITAC in New York City

Manufacturing and Technology Resource Consortium (MTRC) on Long Island

Manufacturing & Technology Enterprise Center (MTEC) in the Mid-Hudson region

NextCorps in the Finger Lakes region

TDO in Central New York

The 11 NY MEP centers are among the over 70 NYSTAR-backed centers across the state that are actively working to generate technology-driven economic growth. This statewide network of innovation assets provides entrepreneurs, researchers and business leaders with access to the support, assistance and resources they need to solve challenges, develop and scale new technologies, start companies and grow existing businesses.

The economic impact information is based on data from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP), the federal agency that administers the national MEP program. The data combines performance metrics from each of the 11 NY MEP centers.

