New York Lottery Announces New Draw Times For NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5 and LOTTO

From The New York Lottery:

The New York Lottery today announced a new schedule for live drawings produced from its studios in Schenectady. Effective on November 2, the New York Lottery games with new draw times include New York’s Daily NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5 and LOTTO.

“We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players,” said Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. “The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines.”



Draw Game Day of the Week Current Time New Time Midday NUMBERS Daily 12:20p.m. 2:20 p.m. Midday Win4 Daily 12:20 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Evening NUMBERS Daily 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. Evening Win4 Daily 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. Take 5 Daily 11:21 p.m. 10:30 p.m. LOTTO Wed. & Sat. 11:00 p.m. 8:15 p.m.

The new schedule provides more time for players to purchase tickets for the popular Midday and Evening NUMBERS and Win4 drawings. The new timetable will also mean the Take 5 and LOTTO drawings will air during prime time.

The drawings will continue to be aired live on the Lottery’s network of official draw stations. A regional list of stations is available at https://nylottery.ny.gov/draw-games. The CASH4LIFE, Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state games, which originate from New Jersey, Florida and Georgia, respectively, will continue to air in New York on their usual night at the regular time.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.38 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.