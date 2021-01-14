New Year, New Habits: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County offers free virtual nutrition programs

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) has long been on the frontlines of nutrition education throughout Broome County. With a team of content-based experts who have years of experience in their fields, the programs are guaranteed to be relevant, engaging, and research-based. As with most others in 2020 adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the once in-person nutrition and cooking classes have all moved virtual – but the knowledge and skills gained is the same. When deciding on resolutions and goals for the new 2021 year, CCE Broome wants you to put yours and your family’s health and well-being at the top of that list.

Their nutrition educators can guide you towards making better choices for your family, once step at a time. Small changes in your daily routine will yield big results over time. Knowing how to make the right changes will ensure that your health goals are sustainable throughout the years to come. When you eat better and move more, you feel better and are able to help your family make the same changes. When kids eat better and move more, their performance at school improves.

CCE Broome is offering several options of virtual programs this January. Series education programs run for an 8-week period that involve learning about meal planning, shopping on a budget, food safety, how to eat a balanced meal and increase your physical activity, feeding your picky eaters, and always include a cooking demonstration. Currently three programs are being offered. “Pantry Series” is every Tuesday at 4pm, “Families Around the Table” is every Tuesday at 6pm, and “Slow-Cooker Savvy” is every Thursday at 10am. One-time education classes are offered on a weekly basis at five different times so participants can find the time that works best for their schedule.

One-time classes mean that participants can join just one class that is of interest, or all six classes if desired. Classes are offered Mondays at 10am, Tuesdays at 1pm, Wednesdays at 4pm, Thursdays at 6pm, and Fridays at 11am. Classes include “Eat Healthy Foods that Taste Great”, “Quick, Healthy, Meals, and Snacks”, “Eating Healthy on a Budget”, “Tips for Losing Weight and Keeping it Off”, “Making Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle”, and “Physical Activity is Key to Living Well”. To learn more about CCE Broome’s nutrition programs, see: www.ccebroomecounty.com/nutrition and Facebook page www.facebook.com/ccebroomenutritionprograms. To register for programs, please contact: Tara Kenyon, Nutrition Program Manager Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County tkk8@cornell.edu 607-677-4920