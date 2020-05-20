New Workshops and Opportunities with the American Civic Association

From the American Civic Association:

Healthcare and Community Resources

May 19th, 11:00 am

Join us Tuesday, May 19th on ZOOM for an informational workshop regarding healthcare resources and options in Broome County as well as continued opportunities for our immigrant and refugee community!

Link: https://zoom.us/j/95482986879

Or Call in: 646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 954 8298 6879

Unemployment Workshop

Jun. 3rd, 11 am

This workshop will give an overview to unemployment information in general as well as delve into the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and other programs in the CARES Act. Tell a friend and join us for this great session!

Link: https://zoom.us/j/97224826141

Or call: 646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 972 2482 6141

Citizenship Applications

By Appointment

We are still processing citizenship forms remotely! You can make an appointment to begin processing your application by calling 607-723-9419 or emailing contact@americancivic.com.

Don’t wait! USCIS fees for these applications will soon rise and fee waivers will no longer be accepted.

Bridge Mentoring Program

The Bridge program aims to connect experienced workers and professionals to new immigrants in Broome County in an effort to promote the latter’s personal and professional development and to integrate them into the workforce.

If you or anyone you know might be a good fit either as a mentor or mentee, email contact@americancivic.com or visit: americancivic.com/bridge for more information.

Online Citizenship Classes

Every Thursday at 4 pm on ZOOM



Take advantage of free citizenship classes with the American Civic Association. They will still be conducted remotely every Thursday at 4pm. If you or anyone you know may be interested, please RSVP by emailing contact@americancivic.com



Link to join class: https://zoom.us/j/91889528628

Or call: 646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 918 8952 8628

Free Processing of Citizenship Forms

Did you know that the American Civic Association does not charge any extra service fees for certain citizenship forms?

Call us at 607-723-9419 or email Contact@americancivic.com to make an appointment or learn more.