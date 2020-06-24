New Workshops and Events from the American Civic Association

From the American Civic Association:

We have a lot of new programs coming your way. See below for full details and get the most timely updates on our Facebook page.

Bring your questions and spread the word! Workshops are completely free and all are welcome. We can’t wait to see you there.

We continue to be here for you and to provide support during these times. The ACA building is now open by appointment only. Make an appointment by calling (607) 723-9419. We will not let anyone into the building without an appointment.

For any questions, contact us at contact@americancivic.com or by calling (607) 723-9419.

Know Your Rights: Arrests and Protests Workshop:

Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, at 11:30 AM, a Journey’s End attorney will be discussing your rights and protections regarding protests or arrests.

Join at this link:

https://zoom.us/j/96065048917

Meeting ID: 960 6504 8917

Call in: +16468769923

Census Questions & Answers:

Tuesday, June 30 at 12 PM

We’ll be answering your questions about the 2020 Census in both English and Spanish! Bring any and all questions and learn how and why to fill out the Census this year.

Join at this link:

https://zoom.us/j/96065048917

Meeting ID: 960 6504 8917

Call in: +16468769923

Know Your Rights to Healthcare Workshop:

Wednesday, July 1, 11:30 AM

Get your healthcare rights questions answered by a Journey’s End attorney in this free workshop.

Join with this link:

https://zoom.us/j/98594941075

Meeting ID: 985 9494 1075

Or call in: +16468769923

Sign up for Text Updates:

Join Remind with the ACA to get real-time workshop links and updates sent to your phone.

Join using this link:

https://www.remind.com/join/acaalerts

or

Text @ACAalerts to 81010