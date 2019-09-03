New show: Origins & Inspirations will open on the First Friday Art Walk

From the Cooperative Gallery:

Kathryn Niles and Dan Harrington open their show Origins & Inspirations Thursday Sept. 5th 6-8 pm and First Friday Art Walk and will continue for the remainder of September at the Cooperative Gallery 213 State St. Binghamton.

“This exhibit is a very personal glimpse into the inspirations and motivations for our art,” explained Kathryn M. Niles. “Our mutual grandfather was a farmer who knew how to do everything, as did our grandmother,” explained Dan Harrington, Niles’ cousin.

The family homestead is still being maintained by Harrington and is both the origin and inspiration for their work of paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs.

Dan Harrington is the sole proprietor of the Harrington Gallery in Sidney NY. Kathryn Niles is an Adjunct Lecturer at Binghamton University’s Dept of Art and Design.

Both have been members of the Cooperative Gallery for many years.

Harrington and Niles are sponsoring a special reception for the show, open to the public, on Sunday, September 15, from 2 p.m. – 4 pm.

The gallery is regularly open Fridays 3-6 pm and Saturdays 12-4 pm and by appointment with the artists.

More information at www.cooperativegallery.com.

Also on display during September are the originals of the LUMA Mural Mapping event. Each image made by local artists will be projected onto the CVS Building during LUMA.

Artists have created 30 images using all media including computer art on a template of the building.

The Cooperative Gallery, a popular stop on the First Friday Art Walk, located at Artists Row –State of the Art, at 213 State Street in Binghamton, is open on First Friday 3- 9 pm and regularly Fridays from 3-6 and Saturdays from 12- 4 pm.

