From The Village of Endicott:

The Village of Endicott Municipal Building will reopen on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. For payments, the Village encourages customers to use the outside drop box which is located by the Customer Service entrance. Customers can also use the online payment service available on the website at https://endicottny.com/. The Village asks that people who need to come into the Customer Service Center to please abide by the following: