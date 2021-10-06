New PA Route 6 Visitors Guide Featuring Character Areas Released

From PA Route 6 Alliance:

Travel all 427 miles of US Route 6 across Northern Pennsylvania, you pass through regions and communities diverse in natural resources and heritage themes which together tell a multilayered story of the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor and its people. Travelers and residents alike are invited to explore and appreciate this story through the newly released PA Route 6 Visitors Guide and Character Areas Map, developed in partnership by PA Route 6 Alliance and its tourism partners with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The 16-page travel guide, with detailed map, takes you on a journey through seven unique Character Areas across the historic highway, each named for the primary natural or historical resource of its location — Lakes, Industry, Forests, Agriculture, Rivers, Transportation, and Conservation. Each Character Area features “Spotlight Attractions” and “More Across the Corridor” which include Mile Marker (MM) numbers to correspond with the “Do 6” Mile Marker Signs along the route. While each of the Character Areas can be considered the corridor’s top destination for its resource, all seven resources can be found throughout the entire corridor making PA Route 6 a road to an extensive array of landscapes, stories, activities, and experiences.

The new guide also features the 2021 PA Route 6 Artisan Trail Map which leads travelers to the most creative experiences across the corridor at over 60 artisan shops, art studios, galleries, theaters, craft breweries, wineries, eateries, community arts centers, and more. The new PA Route 6 Visitors Guide can be downloaded or requested by mail at https://paroute6.com/request-a-visitor-guide or found at Pennsylvania Welcome Centers and the following partner locations: VisitErie in Erie, Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Meadville, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau in Bradford, PA Route 6 Alliance in Galeton, Visit Potter-Tioga in Wellsboro, Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency in Towanda, Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau in Tunkhannock, Lackawanna County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Scranton, and Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau in Stroudsburg. For more information, contact the PA Route 6 Alliance at info@paroute6.com or 814-435-7706.



The PA Route 6 Alliance, a 501(c3) corporation, was established in 2003 to manage the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor and to implement branding and marketing plans, community development programs and other planning efforts along the corridor. The Alliance includes representatives from all 11 counties, 9 convention and visitor bureaus, 4 heritage areas, local development districts, local business owners, Chambers of Commerce, and other interested parties along the corridor. The PA Route 6 Heritage Communities program is a program of PA Route 6 Alliance and PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor funded by the PA Heritage Area Program under the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.