New M&T Bank Broadway in Binghamton season show announcement

Broadway in Binghamton is back for their 2019-2020 season.

Last season, the M&T Bank Broadway Season set a new record with six shows, eleven performances and seven of those completely sold out.

What’s lined up for this year?

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical: a Tony and Grammy winning show detailing Carole King’s rise to stardom

A Bronx Tale: Taking you to the Bronx in the 1960s, this musical was inspired bu the classic movie.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Show: The story of one of the world’s most greatly known musicians come to life

Fiddler on the Roof: One of the most beloved classics comes to Binghamton, introducing a new generation to this fun, joyous show.

An American in Paris: George and Ira Gershwin compose a beautiful musical that will bring a bit of Paris to Binghamton.

 Season tickets starting at $185.00 are on available now by calling the Broadway Theatre League at (607) 772-1391. 

he 2019-2020 M&T Bank Broadway Season is sponsored by The Press & Sun-Bulletin, MIX 103.3 and WBNG TV. 

A portion of the M&T Bank sponsorship will benefit the Broome County Arts Council.

