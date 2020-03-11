New Mexico announces first presumptive positive COVID-19 cases

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday announced that three New Mexico residents tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed cases in the state.

Gov. Lujan Grisham and state health officials will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. in Room 310 of the state Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, to announce additional details and the state’s response to the presumptive positive test results, which arrived this morning.

Per the state Department of Health, two of the cases are a Socorro County husband and wife, both in their 60s, with known recent international travel to Egypt. Both are at home in isolation. The third case is a woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area. She is also isolated at home.

The press conference will be streamed live at http://www.facebook.com/GovMLG/.

The governor’s office and Department of Health will send another notice with additional detail following the news conference.

“The state Department of Health has been preparing for this day for weeks now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I will be announcing additional information and steps New Mexicans can and should take to protect themselves and our communities very, very shortly. In the meantime, I will reiterate that New Mexicans can take preventive actions to protect themselves and mitigate the potential spread. We will address this public health challenge together.”