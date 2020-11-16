New luxury housing complex, LOFTS at JC, opens in the Village of Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Development company AOM Investments LLC is celebrating the grand opening of its transformative project in downtown Johnson City, the LOFTS@JC.

Formerly the location of an old Dollar General, the site located at 128 Grand Ave in the Village of Johnson City is now home to a beautiful luxury residential complex.

Located in the heart of Johnson City, a block away from the BU Health Sciences Campus, two blocks from the UHS-Wilson Medical Center, about five minutes from the BU Main Campus, and access to Broome County Transit lines, the LOFTS@JC offers a central location for professionals and students alike!

The new complex provides residents with a truly premium living experience.

The three-story multi-family apartment building offers twenty-four total units and on-site parking. Model options include 1Bed/1Bath, 2Bed/2Bath and 3Bed/3Bath units, all fully furnished, with in-unit washer dryer and top-of-the-line appliances!

To top it off, the building also has an amazing Amenities Center, with a lounge, game area, study/conference room and a fully equipped fitness center.

As the size of the Binghamton University Health Sciences campus continues to grow and more young professionals move to the Johnson City area due to major employers like UHS, housing needs also continue to grow.

An estimated 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, and staff have been estimated to be brought in with the opening of the Health Sciences campus alone, and The Agency’s most recent Housing Report indicates young professionals are driving the market demand for quality rental housing in the area.

“This transformative housing project is critical to the rehabilitation of Johnson City. The LOFTS@JC will bring key tax revenue to the Village while also contributing to ongoing revitalization, talent attraction and retention efforts,” says Stacey Duncan, Executive Director of The Agency and President & CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

“I am excited to see The LOFTS@JC become a reality. This project and the many others in this area of Johnson City are the beginnings of the future for our Village. Projects of this kind will help rebuild and grow our community. I would like to thank Mr. Kamath and AOM Investments for choosing Johnson City for their project and being part of our future.” Says Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie.

This site formerly sat vacant for a number of years.

Thanks to financial assistance from The Agency, AOM Investments successfully revamped the blighted street corner.

This $6.5 million building will cater to those looking for the luxury living experience at a reasonable price.

Managing Member Praveen Kamath from AOM Investments invites potential residents to come visit the LOFTS@JC, “Seeing is believing! Come take a tour, enjoy the facilities, and join our community of happy tenants!”

Media is invited to tour the LOFTS@JC during a guided walk through on Tuesday, November 24th at 12 noon.

All COVID-19 social distancing and mask regulations must be followed.

For more information, please view the building website (LoftsatJC.com), and send any inquiries to Praveen Kamath at the building email (info@loftsatjc.com) or call/text the building phone number (347-915-3560).