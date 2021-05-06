New 7-Week Course Format Offers Students a Chance To Build Skills Fast and Focus on Fewer Courses at One Time

From SUNY Broome:

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY — SUNY Broome is announcing an exciting new schedule option for some of it’s academic programs and certificates: a 7-week course format allowing students to focus more on building their skills while finishing critical courses in half the time.

The first program being offered in this new format is the highly regarded Web Development & Management Certificate. Classes are now offered in a series of 7-week blocks, all fully online.

This shorter course format gives students:

A balanced schedule: ability to focus on 3 classes at a time, rather than 4 or 5 classes at once

ability to focus on 3 classes at a time, rather than 4 or 5 classes at once Quicker access to advanced skills: students can progress more quickly through higher level skills in a single year

students can progress more quickly through higher level skills in a single year Job readiness: students will obtain powerful skill sets in a rapidly growing industry

This shorter course format can be taken advantage of by any applicant. However, it is especially valuable to working adults and others for whom barriers to completing a course can pile up over extended periods of time.

For those seeking a career change, or retraining – web developers are in high demand right now, and this certificate prepares students to create multimedia content for web based mobile apps, social media, and commercial websites. Potential in-demand careers include web content manager, social media content developer, web designer, front end developer, and web administrator.

Additional programs will be announced soon.

Students can sign up to learn more by visiting the SUNY Broome Website Development & Management Certificate Website.