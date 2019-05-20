Up to the Minute

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The most prestigious service award annually bestowed by the Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services this year goes to Stephen E. Goss, a 15-year employee at BOCES’ South Central Regional Information Center.

The 2019 Ron Dougherty Award was presented to Goss on May 15 at BOCES’ annual employee recognition event.

Goss was nominated for the award by co-workers citing his many volunteer efforts to improve broadband access and technological opportunity for low-income residents in his hometown of Windsor. In addition to being instrumental in convincing Plexiconn Internet to expand services to rural areas of Windsor, Goss created “Project TECH” (technology educational community help), which provides refurbished computers to young people and their families who could not otherwise afford them. In collaboration with Broome-Tioga Workforce, he helped set up a job center at the Windsor Community Center – supported by a website he created - which has annually organized a job fair since 2010.

“There are many stories like this of Steve using his own time, gas and money to improve the quality of life in the Windsor community and schools,” the nomination form states. “He is a very special person.”

The award is named for Ronald E. Dougherty, a member of BOCES’ Board of Trustees from 1976 to 2006 and its president from 1985 to 2005. A 2003 Jefferson Award winner, Dougherty is a model for community leadership and public service. He was a member of the Tioga Central School Board for 11 years, is a former Tioga County legislator and past president of the Broome-Tioga School Boards Association. He also was instrumental in the formation of the Broome-Tioga Coalition for Education.

Candidates for the Ron Dougherty Award are nominated by their peers at BOCES. Applications are then reviewed by a selection committee comprised of a cross-section of employee groups.

Pictured: Broome-Tioga BOCES Board President Sandra Ruffo, Ron Dougherty Award recipient Stephen E. Goss, BOCES District Superintendent Allen Buyck.