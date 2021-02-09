NBT Bank’s Vestal Office Named 2020 Branch of the Year

From NBT Bank:

Vestal, NY – NBT Bank recently recognized top-performing branches for service and sales excellence during 2020.

NBT Bank’s Vestal Office, led by Branch Manager Grace Welch, was named Branch of the Year among the bank’s more than 140 locations for overall achievement in the areas of service, leadership, community involvement, sales and operational excellence.

“In what has been an extraordinarily challenging year, I’m grateful for the compassion, dedication and flexibility that these teams have shown to help ensure our customers have maintained continued access to the financial services and support they’ve needed,” said President of Retail Community Banking Joseph Stagliano. “Their actions have truly fulfilled the NBT mission of providing our customers with superior banking services and helping to make the communities we serve a better place to live and work. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for our customers and the support they’ve shown as we’ve established new processes to maintain focus on the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities.”

About NBT Bank

NBT Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services from locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp Inc., are headquartered in Norwich, NY. NBT Bancorp had assets of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2020 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB. More information about NBT is available online at www.nbtbank.com. Member FDIC.