NBT Bank Reveals New Protocols for Banking

From NBT Bank:

NORWICH, NY – NBT Bank is moving forward on a plan that restores lobby access by appointment while enacting new protocols to protect the safety of its employees and customers.

The phased approach to reopening branch lobbies includes a market-by-market analysis of conditions, close coordination with local government and health officials and strict adherence to state and federal guidelines. Customers are encouraged to visit www.nbtbank.com/access to learn about their preferred branch hours and service options.

“NBT has spent weeks developing a thoughtful approach that both expands branch access and ensures that our employees, customers and communities remain safe,” said NBT Bank President of Retail Community Banking Joseph R. Stagliano. “This first step of reopening lobbies to customers by appointment enables us to safely add another service option as we continue to support customers and local businesses through this new and challenging environment.”

Customers visiting NBT lobbies can expect new protocols to ensure customer and employee safety, including:

Face coverings required to be worn inside

All customers must bring identification

Fewer customers will be allowed in the branch at the same time

Directional floor stickers will provide guidance to promote social distancing

Plexiglass screens are in place in teller windows and customer service desks

Hand sanitizing stations are available in all branch lobbies

In addition, NBT has implemented increased cleaning of all branches with extra focus on high-touch surfaces like ATMs, doors, counters and drive-up windows.

“It is important to note that NBT will continue to monitor the Coronavirus environment and adjust as necessary to ensure the proper level of safety is maintained throughout our branch network,” said Stagliano. “We also want to remind customers that they can access digital banking services 24/7.”