NBT Bank recognized as one of Forbes America’s Best In-State Banks 2021

NORWICH, NY (June 28, 2021) — NBT Bank has earned a spot on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 announced on June 24. NBT Bank was the top-ranked national bank in New York State.

Forbes identified America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or had checking accounts.

Survey participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

“Once again our customers have spoken and Forbes listened. This recognition is ratification of the deep commitment of the entire NBT team,” said NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We often say that we’re ‘focused on what matters.’ For us, that means doing our best to consistently exceed the expectations of our customers and communities in every interaction.”

About NBT Bank

NBT Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services from locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut.

The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp, are headquartered in Norwich, NY. NBT Bancorp had assets of $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2021 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB. More information about NBT is available online at www.nbtbank.com.