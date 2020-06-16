NBT Bank Makes Forbes World’s Best Banks for Second Year in a Row

From NBT Bank:

Norwich, NY – For a second year in a row, NBT Bank has earned a spot on the Forbes World’s Best Banks list released on June 8, 2020. NBT is one of only 75 banks in the United States to be included on this list, out of the tens of thousands of financial institutions globally that are able to be considered for the recognition.

“While recognition by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks was an honor last year, the second-consecutive year on this list is a powerful affirmation that NBT truly has the best team in community banking,” said NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We’re honored that Forbes and our customers recognize the value and pride that we put into all we do.”

The rating is based on customer satisfaction. Forbes surveyed more than 40,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. The banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.