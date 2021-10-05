NBT Bank Hosts Document Shredding Event

From NBT Bank:

VESTAL, NY – In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, NBT Bank has partnered with Rogers Service Group and Fox 40 to host a free document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Community members can participate by bringing up to five bags or boxes to the drop-off site at NBT Bank’s Vestal office at 3121 Vestal Parkway. Donations will also be accepted for the United Way of Broome County.

Due to COVID-19, walk-ups will be required to wear a mask or utilize onsite drop-off 6 feet away. Drive-up will require truck or rear door access to permit our staff to remove your shred material. Please note that the event may end early if the truck is filled before the scheduled end time.

NBT Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services from locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp, are headquartered in Norwich, NY. NBT Bancorp had assets of $11.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB. More information about NBT is available online at www.nbtbank.com. Member FDIC.