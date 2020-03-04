NBT Bank Earns Six 2019 Greenwich Excellence Awards

From NBT Bank:

Norwich, NY (March 2, 2020) – NBT Bank has been recognized with six awards in the 2019 Greenwich Excellence Awards in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking.

In the U.S. Middle Market Banking category, more than 600 banks were evaluated for excellence with only 33 recognized with distinctive quality. NBT earned the following three designations:

Cash Management—Overall Satisfaction (Northeast)

Likelihood to Recommend (Northeast)

Overall Satisfaction (Northeast)

In the U.S. Small Business Banking category, more than 600 banks were evaluated for excellence with only 36 recognized for distinctive quality. NBT earned the following three designations:

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend (Northeast)

Overall Satisfaction (Northeast)

The awards are based on interviews with more than 13,000 middle-market businesses with sales of $10 to 500 million and over 14,000 small businesses with sales of $1 to 10 million across the country.

“With the many choices that small and middle market customers have in today’s world, we’re honored to be recognized with these awards,” said NBT Bank President of Commercial Banking Sarah Halliday. “These designations align with our drive to deliver the same great service and attention to our business customers regardless of size.”