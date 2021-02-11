NBT Bank Accepting Applications for Development Program

From NBT Bank:

NORWICH, NY — NBT Bank is currently accepting applications for its Management Development Program. This program prepares participating associates to assume mid-level professional roles inside of NBT at the completion of this 12-month training process.



The Management Development Program is ideal for recent college graduates looking for a way to fast-track their career development with direct, guided access to technical and soft skill training, cross-divisional work experiences, performance coaching, mentoring and special projects that include community involvement.



The goal of NBT’s Management Development Program is to provide participants with a broad knowledge of the business of banking and develop future leaders in the company across all divisions and locations. Graduates of the program are prepared to make instant and meaningful contributions, with some already leading their own teams, overseeing high-level projects, facilitating companywide trainings, and continuing to develop their overall knowledge and relationships throughout the Bank.



Qualified candidates will hold a bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business Administration or a related degree with prior work and volunteer experience desired. For more information about this program or to apply, visit www.nbtbank.com/Careers and look for NBT’s Management Development Associate and Commercial Banking Management Development Associate positions.

About NBT Bank

NBT Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services from locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp Inc., are headquartered in Norwich, NY. NBT Bancorp had assets of $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2020 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NBTB. More information about NBT is available online at www.nbtbank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Employer.