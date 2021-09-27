Navigating Solar Leases and the Solar Development Process Tuesday October 26th

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County & Virtual:

You have the opportunity to lease your farmland to a solar energy company! It sounds like a sweet deal, and you are interested, but you are not sure just how it works…

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County at an in-person meeting for farmers and rural landowners to get answers to your solar leasing questions. This program will feature several live webinars presented by industry experts to help you navigate the solar development process, make informed decisions, and negotiate solar lease agreements. CCE Broome will provide a virtual option for attendees that would like to participate in the meeting from a remote location. Please indicate your preference in-person or virtual attendance when you register.

Meeting Agenda

9:30-10:15am: Understanding the Solar Development Process and What Solar Companies are Looking For – with Loren Pruskowski, farmer and solar industry representative, Ecolegacy Values

10:15-11:00am: Understanding Solar Lease Agreements and Tips for Negotiating a Contract – with Scott Kurkoski, Attorney, Levene, Gouldin & Thompson, LLP

11:00-11:30am: Q&A with Morning Presenters

11:30am-12:30pm: Break. [Lunch will be provided]

12:30-1:30pm: How Municipal Regulations Affect Solar Development Opportunities at the Local Level – with Jeffrey Kehoe, NYS Department of Ag and Markets

1:30pm: Optional In-Person Discussion with Local Speakers Coordinated by Individual Counties

Cost to attend is $15, and includes lunch, or $5 to attend virtually. Veterans are eligible for a scholarship to attend.