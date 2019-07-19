Nature Fun by Club Cornell Cooperative Extension

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents:

Nature Fun Club for students Entering 5th and 6th Grades

Monday, July 29- Friday, August 2; 9am to 4pm

4-H Education Center at Finch Hollow

1394 Oakdale Rd, Johnson City, NY 13790

Explore nature through games, crafts, hikes, and more! Learn about animal behaviors, insects, and how to make your own healthy trail mix! On Wednesday, camp takes place at Greenwood Park. Campers must bring a packed lunch.

For more information, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/y5dwld8t