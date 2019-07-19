1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Nature Fun by Club Cornell Cooperative Extension

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County Presents:

Nature Fun Club for students Entering 5th and 6th Grades

Monday, July 29- Friday, August 2; 9am to 4pm

4-H Education Center at Finch Hollow

1394 Oakdale Rd, Johnson City, NY 13790

Explore nature through games, crafts, hikes, and more! Learn about animal behaviors, insects, and how to make your own healthy trail mix! On Wednesday, camp takes place at Greenwood Park. Campers must bring a packed lunch.

For more information, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/y5dwld8t

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss