National Rifle Association (NRA) Endorses Claudia Tenney

From Claudia Tenney, Candidate for Congress:

Tenney recognized as leader for protecting Second Amendment Rights

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) endorses Republican candidate Claudia Tenney for Congress in the New York 22nd Congressional district primary. Tenney earned an “A” grade from the group – its highest rating.



“On behalf of our five million members, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) proudly endorses Claudia Tenney’s candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives,” said NRA-PVF Chairman Jason Ouimet. “Claudia has a proven record of fighting to preserve Second Amendment freedoms for law-abiding gunowners and sportsmen across NY-22.”

Claudia Tenney said, “Our Second Amendment freedoms are under attack by anti-gun radicals. I am honored to have the support of the NRA and thousands of law abiding gun-owners and sportsmen across the district. I will always stand up for our constitutional rights.”



Tenney has led the defense of gun rights in New York and in Washington, D.C. She fought Governor Cuomo’s unconstitutional SAFE Act and was the first to introduce a bill to repeal the law in the legislature. She has worked closely with Remington Arms and its employees’ union to keep the company in Upstate New York.



The primary election is June 23, 2020. Early voting begins Saturday June 13th while absentee voting is ongoing.