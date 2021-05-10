National Provider Appreciation Day Recognizes Work of Early Childhood Educators

From the Family Enrichment Network:

Johnson City, New York – Friday, May 7, 2021 was National Provider Appreciation Day, a day to recognize the work of child care providers, teachers and educators of young children everywhere.

Started in 1996 by a group of volunteers in New Jersey, Provider Appreciation Day is appropriately celebrated each year on the Friday before Mother’s Day. The founding organizers saw the need to recognize the tireless efforts of providers who care for children of working parents. Support for this event has grown each year and recognition presently includes individuals and government organizations throughout the United States.

Since the start of the pandemic, child care has been recognized as essential work in our community and state. Family Enrichment Network has created a compilation video highlighting local officials in thanking the child care community for getting us through the last year. You can find the video on the Family Enrichment Network youtube page, as well as other social media pages. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xijLfr0xMOE

To learn more about Provider Appreciation Day or for ideas on how you can thank your child care provider, contact Family Enrichment Network, Inc. at (607) 723-8313, email jperney@familyenrichment.cc, or visit www.familyenrichment.cc. For additional information, visit www.providerappreciation.org.

The vision of Family Enrichment Network is that all children and families in our service area have the opportunity to grow and develop to their full potential. By offering over 35 programs and services to this community, Family Enrichment Network is able to ensure children and their families a better way of life. For more information, please visit www.familyenrichment.org or find them on Facebook.