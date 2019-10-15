From the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day”, will be conducting collections of unwanted, outdated or unused prescription or over- the -counter medications.

This one-day effort will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse.

The program provides an opportunity for the law enforcement, prevention, treatment, and business community to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans.

Acceptable medication includes anything from aspirin to controlled substances.

In the previous 6 months, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office collected approximately 700 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired medications for safe disposal.

This effort will help our environment and make our community a safer place. The collection times, at all locations, will be from 10 am to 2 pm. Below are the scheduled locations:

Broome County Sheriff’s Office – 155 Lt. VanWinkle Dr., Binghamton

Johnson City Elks Lodge – 4212 Watson Blvd., Johnson City

Tioughnioga River Academy – 2887 US 11, Whitney Point

Vestal Fire Station – 3341 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal

Windsor Community House – 107 Main St., Windsor

West Corners Fire Station – 500 Day Hollow Rd., Endicott

Deposit Police Station – 146 Front St., Deposit

Any questions, please contact us.