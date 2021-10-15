National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being held on Saturday, October 23

From the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, will be conducting collections of unwanted, outdated or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications. This one-day effort will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse. The program provides an opportunity for the law enforcement, prevention, treatment, and business communities to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans. Acceptable medication includes anything from aspirin to controlled substances, including sharps. In the previous 6 months, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office collected approximately 1,400 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired medications for safe disposal. This effort will help our environment and make our community a safer place. The collection times, at all locations, will be from 10 am to 2 pm.

Below are the scheduled locations:

· Broome County Sheriff’s Office – 155 Lt. VanWinkle Dr., Binghamton

· Johnson City Elks Lodge – 4212 Watson Blvd., Johnson City

· Whitney Point Fire Department – 2665 Main St., Whitney Point

· United Health Services – 4417 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal

· West Windsor Fire Department – 9 Karla Dr., Windsor

· West Endicott Fire Department – 113 N. Page Ave., Endicott

· Broome County Sheriff’s Deposit Substation – 146 Front St., Deposit