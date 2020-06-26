National HIV Testing Day is June 27th

June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. The 2020 theme is “Knowing” which focuses on the need to know your status. In 2014, Governor Cuomo’s “Ending the Epidemic” initiative was announced to significantly reduce HIV infections by the end of 2020 and achieve the first-ever decrease in the number of people living with HIV in New York State. During this time of Covid-19 we must continue moving forward toward achieving the “Ending the Epidemic” goals. Because facility-based and in-person contact are limited the Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP) is adapting our testing program by providing free at-home testing kits to continue to support HIV testing and vital linkage to care services to anyone in our catchment area.

Studies show the sooner people start treatment after diagnosis, the more they benefit from antiretroviral therapy (ART). For those who test negative they can discuss with our staff how they can protect themselves from becoming HIV+.

For those interested in getting a free at-home test, call STAP at 607-651-9175.