From: Tioga County Public Health

National Child Passenger Safety Week Event in Tioga County

National Child Passenger Safety Week is September 15th – 21st.

Tioga County Public Health is teaming up with Visions Federal Credit Union and McDonalds to hold a FREE Car Seat Check Event on Thursday, September 19th.

Did you know that 90% of car seats are installed or used incorrectly? By getting your child’s seat checked, you can feel confident that your child is safe while riding in your car.

When: Thursday, September 19th from 3:30 – 6:00pm

Where: Visions Federal Credit Union, Apalachin, NY

Cost: FREE!

McDonalds will be giving out coupons for a free Happy Meal for any child who has a seat checked at the event!

There will be Certified Car Seat Technicians on hand to check for: • Correct Car Seat Installation • Car Seat Fit for Your Child • Expired and/or Damaged Car Seats

Tioga County Public Health will have car seats on-hand to replace any seats that are found to be expired or do not properly fit your child; these seats are replaced at no cost to the family.

Replacement seats are available for families living in Tioga County (child must be present).

Residents from surrounding counties are invited to come get their seats checked.

For additional information, please contact Kylie Holochak at 607-687-8612.