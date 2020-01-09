NANTICOKE VALLEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS THE MAINE FEST COFFEEHOUSE

Maine, NY. The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society announces their January 25th Coffeehouse featuring performances by Andru Bemis and Andrew Ailing from 7-9 PM at the Maine Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 2615 Main St., Maine, NY.

A suggested donation of $8.00 per person will benefit the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society. A total of 75 tickets will be sold at the door and by reservation.

Tickets can be reserved by contacting themainefest@gmail.com. Refreshments will be available.

Performers:

Andru Bemis. “Straddling the boundary between punk rock and mountain music, Bemis is known for taking traditional songs most people have never heard and adapting them in ways that are both inventive and memorable.” — Isthmus; Madison, WI

Andrew Ailing. A Singer-songwriter who followed the Grateful Dead around in the late ‘80s and ‘90s and supported himself as a street musician, visiting 46 states. Andrew is a one-man three-piece jam band. His music speaks of politics, love, hardship, truth, adversity and hope.

An open mic will be available after the first set and performers will be required to sign up on arrival on a first-come basis.

Performance slots are limited to 5 minutes and language and subject matter must be “family friendly”.

More information is available from event organizer Gordie Gottlieb at 607-232-0702.