Nanticoke Valley Historical Society hosts Maine Fest on September 11

From The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine:
Maine, NY. The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, NY (NVHS) is hosting Maine Fest, a
community event, in the Town of Maine on Saturday, September 11 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Sponsors for the event include Ames Automotive, Country Wagon Produce, J Ralph Ingalls School,
Klossner Valenta Agency, Matco Electric,, Jim Tokos, and Visions FCU.
The Maine Fest: Saturday, September 11, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
On September 11 the historical society will collaborate with several community groups to present The
Maine Fest, an annual day-long arts celebration in the Town of Maine. This family-friendly event will
include live music performances, children’s activities, an artisan and flea market, a chicken barbecue by
the West Corners Lions Club, a bake sale, and a Plain Air painting competition. The festivities will be
centered on the grounds of the Maine Federated Church, 2615 Route 25, Maine, NY and will take place
between 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM.
Performance and event schedule:
11:00 AM: Starling Harmony
12:00 noon: Bess Greenberg
1:00 – 4:00 PM: Janet Batch, Jen Cork, Andrew Alling, Austin MacRae
4:00 PM: The Hometown Magic Show featuring Doug Welch
4:30 PM: Plein Air Exhibit, Music by Alex VanTassel
5:15 PM: Plein Air Awards, Music by Rob Siegers
More details are available by contacting Gordie Gottlieb at 607-232-0702 or on the NVHS website at
www.nanticokefalleyhistoricalsociety.com.