Nanticoke Valley Historical Society announces History in the Headstones, Maine Fest

Maine, NY- The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, NY (NVHS) is pleased to announce the following events and opportunities coming up soon.

History in the Headstones: Sunday, August 15, 3:00 PM

History in the Headstones will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 15 at the Maine Cemetery located 1

mile south of the town of Maine on Route 26.

This is the first in a series of historical vignettes that will be performed throughout the Town of Maine over the next several months.

Join us as we step back in time to a place where the voices from our past will give us a reflection of times gone by.

The walking tour of the cemetery will feature local actors portraying the following former citizens to give the audience a perspective of life in our of community during their time with us.

Dr Dwight Dudley (October 1841-May 1921)

Harriet Tabor “Lala” Ketchum (Marean) (May1847-November 1865)

Stephen P. Vandeburgh (February 1816-October 1896)

Eugene Walter (December 1890-1977)

Gertrude Lillian Haskins Walter (December 1896-1988)

Marion P. Warner (July 1926-May 2008)

A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society.

This event is intended to take place rain or shine, however, last-minute updates will be available on our website (www.nanticokevalleyhistoricalsociety.com) and our Facebook page.

For more information, please contact NVHS Curator Sue Lisk at 607-862-9705.

The Maine Fest: Saturday, September 11, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

On September 11 the historical society will collaborate with several community groups to present The

Maine Fest, an annual day-long arts celebration in the Town of Maine.

This family-friendly event will include live music performances, children’s activities, an artisan and flea market, a chicken barbecue by the West Corners Lions Club, and a Plain Air painting competition.

The festivities will be centered on the grounds of the Maine Federated Church, 2615 Route 25, Maine, NY and will take place between 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

More details, including the performance schedule, will follow as the event gets closer.

For more information, contact Gordie Gottlieb at 607-232-0702 or on the NVHS website at www.nanticokefalleyhistoricalsociety.com.

Call for Plein Air Artists – Registration for September 11 event is now open

Those interested in participating in the Plein Air painting contest must register now (space is limited to 20

artists) by contacting Phil Childs (achild233@aol.com) or Richard Henry (henry.artist1@gmail.com).