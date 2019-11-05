Name the Ross Park Zoo Porcupette

FROM THE BINGHAMTON ZOO AT ROSS PARK:

It’s the final round of voting for the Binghamton Zoo’s porcupette! Vote for your favorite name, now through Wednesday, November 13th at rossparkzoo.com/porcupette.

Options include: Almond, Chopsticks, Huckleberry, Oregano, and Wasabi.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park welcomed a prehensile-tailed porcupette!

The fourth for parents Mattie and Zoey, this birth is an important addition to the prehensile-tailed porcupine Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Each SSP carefully manages the breeding of a species to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining captive population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.

The Binghamton Zoo is proud to participate in 22 Species Survival Plans.



The Binghamton Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton, NY.

General admission is $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-11. The admission booth is open from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm daily and the zoo closes at 4:00 pm.

For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website at rossparkzoo.com.