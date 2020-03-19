MVP Health Care offers NY Patients Access to COVID-19 Emergency Telemedicine Services

Schenectady, NY – MVP Health Care today announced that it is providing its New York members free/no-cost access to virtual emergency room services to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). For MVP Health Care members, this new and groundbreaking option provides on-demand access to an ER physician 24/7 from the comfort of their home. The emergency medicine trained providers – powered by United Concierge Medicine – can then assess a patient’s need for COVID-19 testing and prescribe appropriate treatment.

“As the public contends with coronavirus COVID-19, it’s essential that we offer our members innovative solutions to fight this pandemic,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Christopher Del Vecchio. “We’re leveraging technology during a challenging time to support the health and safety of the communities we serve, and we truly believe that this program is a game-changer for anyone in need of ER triage.”

If a member has symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to use the virtual emergency room as a first line of defense to prevent the spread of illness. MVP Health Care’s myERnow—powered by United Concierge Medicine—will triage patients to the most appropriate point of service, keeping local doctor’s offices, emergency departments, and urgent care centers safe, thereby ensuring all patients get appropriate and timely service.



Most patients need evaluation and reassurance only. For patients—especially those at high risk—for whom testing is determined to be a reasonable next step, United Concierge Medicine will work with local health departments and providers to determine appropriateness and availability of testing. If testing is determined to be appropriate and available, UCM will coordinate and prescribe testing.

“Our virtual ER platforms utilize the latest technology combined with a highly trained Emergency Medicine team ready to address COVID-19 symptoms and potential cases,” said Keith Algozzine PA-C, CEO of United Concierge Medicine. “We are dedicated to ensuring that patients get the right care, at the right place, at the right time. By working with health plans, local healthcare officials and facilities, we will ensure patients receive timely care and CDC protocols are followed.”



MVP Health Care members can call 1-833-myERnow (1-833-693-7669)24 hours a day / 7 days a week, or visit www.mvphealthcare.com/myERnow to be connected to a live, emergency medicine provider.

MVP Health Care is also reminding members of the following:

COVID-19 diagnostic tests prescribed by doctors will be covered in full.

There will be no prior authorization for COVID-19 testing.

Now is also a good time for members who have mail order benefits to consider ordering a 90-day supply of medications.



MVP Health Care has plans in place to remain operational in the event of any widespread illness. Should you need anything during this time, do not hesitate to call your plan’s customer service team for questions related to your benefits or care.

MVP Health Care members can begin using the myERnow service immediately.