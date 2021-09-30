Music You’ll Love This Weekend at the Firehouse

|From The Firehouse Stage:
We’re getting the Firehouse ready for you!
We’ve made improvements to our HVAC system, installed new windows to improve air flow, and we’ve added new flooring. Our beautiful, intimate space is the perfect place to enjoy any concert – whether you’re coming to see soul-stirring R&B, or soaring classical cello and piano duets.
You can click on the links below to purchase tickets, or visit our Events Directory for more details about each performance.
|Portrait of a Queen:An Aretha Franklin Tribute
Friday, October 1 at 7 pm
Tickets: $25, or $20 for Seniors/Students
Award-winning songstress CeCe Teneal will take music lovers on a trip down memory lane with stellar hits from Aretha Franklin’s musical catalog, including “Chain of Fools”,“Natural Woman”, “Think”,and (of course) “Respect”!
|Eroica DuoClassical Piano & Cello
Sunday, October 3 at 2 pmTickets: $25, or $20 for Seniors/Students
Back by popular demand
Firehouse fave Sara Sant’Ambrogio, cello, and internationally acclaimed Erika Nickrenz, piano, perform beautiful duets from Gershwin to Brahms. Don’t miss this chance for an up-close and personal classical performance!
|Concert Program
Porgy and Bess Fantasy – George Gershwin Arr. Eroica DuoRequiebros – Gaspar CassadoOblivion – Astor Piazzolla Arr. Sara Sant’AmbrogioLibertango – Astor Piazzolla Arr. Sara Sant’AmbrogioOrientale – Enrique GranadosIntermezzo – Enrique Granados Arr. Gaspar CassadoDance of Fire – Manuel De Falla Arr. Gregor Piatagorsky IntermissionSonata in E Minor Opus 38 – Johannes Brahms Allegro non troppo Allegretto quasi Menuetto Allegro