Music You’ll Love This Weekend at the Firehouse

OWEGO, NY - The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is reporting a motorcycle crash in the Town of Owego resulting in serious injury and death.

Around 5:30 Monday evening, 57 year-old Philip Minckler of Owego and one passenger, 62 year-old Christina Mohr of Apalachin, were traveling north on the Montrose Turnpike when they drifted off the roadway and hit a tree.