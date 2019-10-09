Music of the Spheres

From Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

It is presented by Robert Siegers and Cricket Tombs aka Duo Meridian. The panel below has more information on the program.

After the program, if clear, look at the night sky through Kopernik’s telescopes.

That evening, Jupiter, Saturn, a nearly full Moon will be great targets to view.

If the sky is not clear, you will get a complimentary pass to return to Kopernik on a future Friday night.

You just can’t lose coming to Kopernik.

Admission for Kopernik’s Friday Night program is:

$5/adults; $3/ student or senior; $16 Family maximum Free for Kopernik / ASTC members.