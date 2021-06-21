Music in the Glen shows week of June 22

From Music in the Glen:

Rob Weinberger  presents Pat Kane (Tuesday, June 22 at 6 pm) and Caviarand Grits (Saturday, June 26 at 4 pm) at Glendale Park, Endicott, as featured performers for the Music in the Glen community concert series.  PAT KANE is a seasoned showman, being a singer, dancer, actor, and instrumentalist since childhood. 

On fiddle, guitar, whistle and bodhran, he plays jigs, reels, square dances, airs and hundreds of ballads from Ireland and America. Pat has been working full time for over 40 years, in pubs, clubs, concerts, schools, colleges, and festivals. Since 1994, he has also been the leader of the band, West o’Clare.  Caviar & Grits brings original soul and R&B to Binghamton’s music scene. Songwriter Michaela Clark leads the group with her sultry, expressive vocals, influenced by Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday, and Janis Joplin. Members of the band include top-shelf musicians Tyson Alston (keyboard), Ayana Del Valle (vocals, percussion), Joe Kollar (guitar), Jim Lomonaco (bass guitar), and Moses Valle (drums).

Caviar & Grits’ first studio album, Ticket to Flavor Town, is expected this summer. Music in the Glen (MTIG) is a 30 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, folk, indie, new orleans, world, caribbean, and bluegrass styles,  performed  by  some of our region’s top musicians. It was  created by musician Rob Weinberger last summer to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music  after most other  events were cancelled. It also provided musicians with rare & welcomed opportunities to perform. The series was well received & well attended, which led to its return this year. 

These concerts will again be held in  lovely Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott,  beginning Tuesday, June 8  & will run through Saturday, Oct 2. Shows will start at 6 on Tuesdays & 4 on Saturdays,  & will  run for 2 hours, weather permitting. There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, &  parking is available  nearby.  All shows are free, though $5-10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians. Since relocating  from NYC in 1995, Rob  has served the Southern Tier   as a musician, teacher, and healer, & has performed or recorded with more than 50 acts.   For further  information, and a full list of acts, visit the MITG facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530

