Music in the Glen Concerts Week

From Rob Weinberger

Rob Weinberger presents Harmony Lane Tuesday September 7 @ 6 pm and Blue Velvet Big Band Saturday September 11 @ 4 pm this coming week at Music in the Glen.

Harmony Lane is a duo who perform favorite oldies from the 1950’s thru the 70’s, covering Everly Brothers, Elvis, Beatles and Beach Boys, and a whole lot more wonderful songs.

Blue Velvet Big Band has been entertaining dancers and audiences for three decades. They are a 12-17 piece full big band playing music from the swing era to present-day hits, including instrumental and vocal features. They cover the genres of swing, cha-cha-cha, rhumba, salsa, tango, waltz and more.

These concerts will again be held in lovely Glendale Park, 400 Glendale Drive, Endicott, beginning Tuesday, June 8 & will run through Saturday, Oct 2. Shows will start at 6 on Tuesdays & 4 on Saturdays, & will run for 2 hours, weather permitting. There’s plenty of space to set up blankets and chairs, & parking is available nearby. All shows are free, though $5-10 donations will be requested to compensate the musicians.

Music in the Glen (MTIG) is a 30 concert series featuring rock, pop, blues, funk, jazz, country, outlaw, folk, indie, new orleans, world, caribbean, and bluegrass styles, performed by some of our region’s top musicians. It was created by musician Rob Weinberger last summer to provide an opportunity for the community to experience live music after most other events were cancelled. It also provided musicians with rare & welcomed opportunities to perform. The series was well received & well attended, which led to its return this year.

For further information, and a full list of acts, visit the MITG Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/Music-in-the-Glen-103494298129530