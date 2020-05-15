Murder at the Library! Join the Broome County Public Library Online for a Murder Mystery Game

From the the Broome County Public Library:

There has been a death at the library, but despite a number of different rumors, no one seems to know exactly what happened. Can you solve the mystery?

Murder in the Stacks is based on the board game Clue. Instead of Colonel Mustard in the kitchen with the lead pipe, it will be set in the Library with the library staff as both suspects and victim. The game will be presented in eight parts, with the clues written into the scenes, just like a published mystery novel.

In order to receive the next part of the game, participants must also answer a trivia question each time. The game will begin Monday, May 18. The initial introduction and Part I of the mystery will be posted on both the Library’s website http://bclibrary.info/ and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bcpubliclibrary/ Monday morning. We had a lot of fun creating this game and we hope you will have just as much fun solving the mystery.