Multimedia show “Yao Yao” unleashes imaginations

From the Goodwill Theatre

What happens when little Yao pulls a loose thread on her Dad’s overcoat? She is magically transported to a world where adventure awaits as Brush Theatre brings the magic of “Yao Yao” to the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City for two performances, 11 a.m. an 2 p.m., Saturday February 22.

Billed as a screen art show, Yao Yao is geared to ages four to eight but able to charm anyone. The story takes off when mischievous Yao, unhappy with her father’s departure for work, grabs a thread on his coat.

The multimedia show uses live musical performance, digital projections and numerous props to fascinate entertain and explore. What is waiting for Yao at the end of the thread?

Brush Theatre, LLC is based in Soeul, South Korea, and has a mission to inspire children the world over with live theater. In fact, one week after the Johnson City performances they will bring Yao Yao to the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children and seniors, and can be purchased online at goodwilltheatre.net or by calling the Box Office at (607) 772-2404, ext. 301.

The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage is located on the corner of Corliss Avenue and Willow Street in Johnson City.