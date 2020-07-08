Multi-Bridge Paving Project to Start Tomorrow in Tioga County

From Tioga County:

Montoursville, PA – A multi-bridge paving project is set to begin tomorrow in Tioga Township, Lawrence Township, and Lawrenceville Borough, Tioga County.

On Wednesday, July 8, the contractor, RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., will begin work along five bridges on Route 15 in Tioga County. Motorists can expect alternating long-term single lane closures. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

The bridges and locations are listed below.

Route 15 southbound bridge over Mill Creek in Tioga Township

Route 15 northbound and southbound bridges over the Tioga River in Tioga Township

Route 15 northbound and southbound Cowanesque River Bridges in Lawrenceville Borough / Lawrence Township

Work will include epoxy overlay on the bridges as well as paving new approaches at each end of the bridge.

Work is expected to be completed in October of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot