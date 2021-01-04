M&T Gives $41,200 to Combat Pandemic-Heightened Food Insecurity in Southern Tier

From M&T Bank Corporation:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. —M&T Bank today announced $41,200 in grant funding to 12 local nonprofit organizations that are fighting food insecurity in the Southern Tier.



M&T Bank is a longtime supporter of the region’s food banks, nutrition programs, and hunger-relief charities. The effort to combat hunger has additional significance with the pandemic taking a severe toll on the economy, creating greater need for food assistance throughout the community.

“We have a responsibility to look after our most vulnerable neighbors. During what has been an exceptionally difficult year, these 12 nonprofits have been putting food on tables, sustaining nutrition for children and seniors, and bringing dignity to those facing hardships,” said M&T Bank Regional President Peter Newman. “This contribution helps our local food pantries in that mission, which will bring some measure of relief this holiday season.”



The following nonprofit organizations received donations from M&T Bank:

• Binghamton University Food Pantry

• Broome County Council of Churches

• Catholic Charities of Broome County

• Catholic Charities of Chenango County

• Cortland County Area Agency on Aging

• Food Bank of The Southern Tier

• Loaves & Fishes of Tompkins County

• Meals on Wheels of Western Broome

• Meals on Wheels of Chemung County

• Nutrition for the Elderly in Tompkins County, Inc.

• T.A.C.O. Food Pantry

• Tioga County Rural Ministry



In the Southern Tier, approximately 64,040 people suffered from food insecurity, representing around 11.7% of the population, according to the latest data available from Feeding America. Those numbers were expected to rise due to COVID-19’s effects on lives and livelihoods, with projected rates as high as 16.8% in Broome County and 16.4% in Chemung County.

Over the last 25 years, M&T has invested more than $12.5 million to support thousands of charitable organizations in the region.



Operating as a community bank, M&T Bank awards and disburses donations through local teams who live and work in their respective regions. M&T Bank maintains a regional headquarters — providing management and support for 10 counties in New York’s Southern Tier and Pennsylvania’s Bradford County — on Exchange Street in downtown Binghamton.