M&T Bank Recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Employees

From M&T Bank:

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the third consecutive year, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The 100 percent ranking once again earns M&T recognition as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Employees.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to an inclusive working environment for all of our employees,” said Glenn Jackson, M&T Bank’s Chief Diversity Officer. “While we are honored to again be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, we remain laser focused on further strengthening our culture of inclusion and belonging.”

In 2003, M&T founded its Diversity & Inclusion Council, a 25-member panel that is charged with guiding the bank’s mission to foster an inclusive work environment. The council’s initiatives include M&T’s Employee Resource Groups, which support the professional development of members, advance cultural awareness and champion inclusivity in the workplace. More than 6,000 M&T employees now participate in a resource group of their choice.

Reflecting M&T’s employee commitment, the bank’s Pride Resource Group remains one of the bank’s most active, serving and advocating for LGBTQ communities across the bank’s footprint.

In addition to this latest honor, M&T has been recognized by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion in both 2019 and 2020. Recently, M&T was once again included in Fortune’s 2021 list of Most Admired Companies.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)(“M&T”) is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.