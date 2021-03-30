Move More with the Southern Tier Heart Challenge Digital experience culminates with day of celebration Sunday, April 11th

From the American Heart Association:

BINGHAMTON, NY — The Southern Tier Heart Challenge is on! Now in its 32nd year, this iconic community event is going digital and adding new experiences this year.

The Southern Tier Heart Challenge, a digital, expanded evolution of the Heart Walk, is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. “Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Dan Spence, Southern Tier Heart Challenge Chairman and Director of Business and Indirect Development for Visions Federal Credit Union. “This digital format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while staying safe and healthy. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Challenge their own.”

All participants are encouraged to walk or move however, wherever, and whenever they can. Participants can share pictures and stories by tagging @AHANewYork on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtag #BingHeartWalk. Over the next two weeks, the American Heart Association will be sharing heart health information, movement inspiration, and nutrition tips with participants by email and on social media on the Southern Tier Heart Challenge Facebook event page. New this year, anyone can also take part in the Southern Tier Heart Challenge activity challenge by downloading the Heart Walk app and tracking physical activity. The Heart Walk app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

The Heart Challenge experience will culminate in a day of celebration on Sunday, April 11th. Walkers will not physically meet, but will still share a day of movement and inspiration! Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

Participants can virtually join the fun on social media. Follow our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages and join our Facebook event to share the experience with others. On the day of the event, everyone is encouraged to wear red and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #BingHeartWalk.

To register, visit www.SouthernTierHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media.

Local sponsors of the Heart Walk include signature sponsors Visions Federal Credit Union and UHS and additional sponsors Care Compass Network, Lourdes | Ascension, Guthrie, Matthew’s Auto Group, Security Mutual Life, Weis Markets and more. Media sponsors are Magic 101.7 and 102.5 The Vault, Fox 40, Press & Sun Bulletin, and News Radio 1290 WNBF.

The funds raised from the Southern Tier Heart Challenge go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.