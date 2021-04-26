Mother’s Day To-Go Luncheon at Senior Centers via Drive Thru

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Everyone is invited to pick up a special Mother’s Day to-go meal from a participating senior

center on Friday, May 7th around noon. Celebrate the mothers, mentors, and important women in

your life by enjoying a choice of sliced turkey or battered fish, chantilly whipped potatoes, peas

and orange cranberry bar for dessert.



Advance reservations are required; please call the senior center where you would like to

pick up your meal. The deadline is one day prior by noon. Curbside meal pickup time is

around 12:00 pm at these participating centers:



Broome West 785-1777 2801 Wayne St., Endwell

Eastern Broome 693-2069 27 Golden Ln., Harpursville

First Ward 729-6214 226 Clinton St., Binghamton

Johnson City 797-1149 30 Brocton St., Johnson City

North Shore Towers 772-6214 24 Isbell St., Binghamton

Northern Broome 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point

Vestal 754-9596 201 Main St., Vestal



The suggested contribution for this meal is $3.50 for those age 60+ and spouse of any age.

For those under age 60, the charge is $4.50. Those age 60+ and their spouse of any age will not be denied service due to an inability or unwillingness to contribute.



What: “Mother’s Day To-Go Luncheon at Broome County Senior Centers”

When: May 7, 2021 around 12:00 pm

Where: Broome County Senior Centers

Who: For all seniors, family, and friends

