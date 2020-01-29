Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network Announces the Appointment of Four New Board Members for 2020

From the Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network of SCNY, Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of four new board members to its Board of Directors.

The Board plays a crucial role in providing leadership to carry out the Agency’s mission to improve pregnancy and birth outcomes and to promote the health and well being of all individuals.

Joining the Board of Directors are Kristy Alfano, Kerry Gallagher, Clark Giblin and Karyn Palmer. Kristy is the Director of Nursing at UHS and is looking forward to advocating for Mothers and Babies throughout our community.

Kerry, the Community Relations Coordinator at Broome-Tioga BOCES is excited to bring her public relations experience to our board.

Clark Giblin is an Account Executive at Harding Brooks Insurance Agency who in addition to serving on the board at several other agencies, will bring his expertise to our finance committee, ensuring our fiscal health for the future.

Karyn Palmer, Community & Public Relations Manager at Wilson Dental began her professional career at Mothers and Babies.

Her experience here and passion for the mission will help the organization tremendously.

Mothers & Babies would like to thank outgoing board members Natalie Knudson, Toni Lehr, Zachary Majka, Andrew Marietta, Ann Mihalko & Lyubov Nixon.

Their service over the years has been nothing short of incredible and helped the organization expand its impact in the community.

The Board of Directors at Mothers and Babies has 18 members including Board President Rich Keehle, Jr., Vice President Sue Seibold-Simpson, Treasurer Shari Sterling and Secretary Karen Roeske.

For information about Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network visit www.mothersandbabies.org or call 607-772-0517. CONTACT: Matthew Johns, Development and Marketing Coordinator for M&BPN at 607-772-0517 ext. 133 or mjohns@mothersandbabies.org