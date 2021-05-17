More than 96,000 Jobs Supported Through NBT Bank’s PPP Funding Efforts

From NBT Bank:

NORWICH, NY – Since the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) opened in 2020, NBT Bank has funded over 6,000 loans exceeding $830 million in relief. These funds support small businesses and not-for-profit organizations in the communities NBT serves.

“With more than $285 million secured through 3,000 loans in 2021, the average size PPP loan at NBT for this most recent round of funding was $94,000,” said NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “In total, we provided support to organizations that employ 96,000 workers.”

The organizations supported by the PPP loans secured through NBT Bank include numerous main street retailers and minority and women-owned businesses, as well as rural hospitals and nursing homes, human and family services organizations, farms and other agricultural businesses, educational institutions, manufacturers, restaurants, contractors and construction businesses.

“The banking industry has played a crucial role in delivering relief through the PPP loan program to provide businesses and non-profits and their employees with a bridge to the post-pandemic economy. At NBT, we are proud of our team and their efforts to leverage our lending, operational and technical expertise to aggressively support this program,” concluded Watt.