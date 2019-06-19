More support for the Honor Flight Network

Students to accept shoe donation from NBT Insurance Agency

Maine Memorial Elementary Student Council members have been collecting unwanted shoes to raise funds for the Twin Tiers Honor Flight Network. On Wednesday, the students’ efforts will get a substantial boost when representatives from NBT Insurance Agency and NBT Bank bring a large donation of shoes to the school. The donation will take place at 1:45 p.m. Maine Memorial is located at 2693 Main St., Maine.

Employees of NBT Insurance Agency and NBT Bank have been donating and collecting shoes to aid in Maine Memorial’s efforts. The anticipated donation from NBT is over 900 pairs of shoes! When the employees at NBT heard about the collection at Maine Memorial, they were excited to start donating. Employees from the Agency’s Norwich and Vestal offices made donations.

To date the school has collected over 5,000 shoes, a total of 100 bags. The shoes will be sold to a company that will distribute them to people in need around the world. In return, proceeds will be donated to the Honor Flight organization which provides free trips for American Veterans to Washington D.C., where they are honored for their service and have the opportunity to see their war memorial. Local veterans will benefit.

Maine Memorial is very appreciative of NBT’s efforts and for their support of our Veterans and our Spartans.